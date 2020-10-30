Silgan Containers employees are in week 15 of a strike after all negotiations have been stopped with the company.
The employees began the strike on July 18 after employees and Silgan officials failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.
Kami Jones, secretary for the union at Silgan, said those on strike have filed unfair labor practice charges against Silgan with the National Labor Relations Board.
"They get a chance to write a response and then it goes to the labor board and they make a decision on whether those charges are founded or not and then we find out if they're upheld," Jones said.
"If they're founded, it forces (Silgan) to come back to the table and we have to reach some sort of an agreement and we'll go from there and see what happens," Jones said.
Jones and employees made it clear the strike has never been about money and it's about the work conditions in the new contract.
"We've had contract language that's been in there for 40 years and the changes in the contract forces them to work every holiday," Jones said. "There's language change that right now they can work them 18 days straight on 12-hour days. That's 84 hours a week."
The only thing that had to do with money that employees had issues with was the proposal to raise their health insurance 20 cents over the next three years, Jones said.
"They're out there because they're losing their families because they're constantly working," Jones said.
The original vote in July, where employees voted against the new contract was 109 to 1. Since then, only one employee has crossed the picket line and gone back.
"We've had several that have gone to other jobs and still walking the picket line, but we've had nobody go back except for that one person," Jones said. "Most of our guys have been there 20 or 30 years and some of them 40 and they're close to retirement and this is not how they wanted to go out."
A post on Silgan’s Facebook page in September said the company intended to advertise the jobs of those striking. The post stated that new hires would be considered permanent replacements.
Silgan Containers officials didn't respond Friday to News-Press NOW's request for comment on the current situation.
Jones said the employees have gotten a lot of support from the community and more than they could've asked for from local unions.
Jones said their lawyer contacted the NLRB and was told there would be a decision soon, but until then employees will remain on strike.
"They want to go back to work, but they just don't want to be stepped on anymore," Jones said.