Silgan Containers employees have braved the summer heat and now cold, wet windy weather for eight weeks while on strike for a better contract.
As previously reported, the strike started on July 21 after the company and employees could not come to an agreement on a new contract, specifically when it came to a better schedule.
One employee shared that this is the strongest group that she's ever encountered.
"Statistically, you have 10% that by this time have crossed the line to go back into work. We have had zero. None. There's been not one person to cross, we all show up every day for little to nothing," Annie Karr, who is a quality inspector for Silgan Containers, said. "We're out here for the duration of this. We just want what's fair for our families and ourselves. We do not want to live to work, we just want to be given a fair shot at life."
Karr went on to explain that the company gave employees an ultimatum and not a negotiation and that employees are waiting for that negotiation to happen.
While out on strike today, employees were visited by Yinka Faleti, a democratic candidate for Missouri Secretary of State who showed support for the employees.
"The irony of all of this is that just a few days ago, this country marked Labor Day. Labor Day, which became a federal holiday in 1894. We recognize that the working woman and the working man are what make our country run, what makes our state run and what makes our economy run," Faleti said. "If there's anything that we've learned from this COVID-19 crisis, it is that these people right here behind me are the very people we need to be standing behind because they're educating their kids, they're making our economy run, we need to be standing with them."
According to an employee on strike, Silgan Containers gave employees what they call "their last best and final offer," which has little variance from the original offer from July 6 that was voted down 109-1.
"They decided to table the schedule offer, by a table that means they still want the option to discuss it over the course of the contract and change it unilaterally, which would mean that the union and the company would have to come to some sort of agreement, but the membership would not get a chance to vote on it," Kami Jones, secretary for the Local 2 board at Silgan Containers, said.
Jones said they did make some concessions on the 401k, which was another major point.
"Most of the language was that's in there is still the same that was in the first contract that was turned down so horrendously," Jones said. "Our members are kind of at the point right now they don't even think that it's worth voting on again."
Right now, there is nothing stating that the company can't work employees every day without time off.
"We have had guys that worked four, five, six months in a row with no days off. We have guys that work 12-hour shifts that the language says that they can work them 18, 19 days in a row with no days off, 12-hour shifts, we work 84 hours a week," Jones said. "It's unheard of, the hours that we actually work and this constant. The way that they have the language written for their holidays, our guys will be forced to work every single holiday. They will not have a holiday off with their family and we have worked every holiday here except for Christmas Day."
It has been this way for the past eight years on a volunteer basis. If the company was unable to get enough employees to work a holiday it would shut down, however, now the company wants to mandate holiday hours, according to Jones.
Both Jones and Karr said the employees on strike have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community and enjoy anyone who honks as they drive by or comes out to talk to them, which have included other unions.