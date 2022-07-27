The pet health-care business is facing a chronic shortage of veterinary professionals, and St. Joseph clinics are no exception.

In a study by Mars Veterinary Health, researchers found pet ownership is on the rise, with a 33% increase nationally in pet health spending expected in the next 10 years. By 2030, the organization expects nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians will be needed to meet animal needs nationwide.

