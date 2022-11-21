Those looking for a unique gift this holiday season might find just what they are looking for at Small Business Saturday this weekend.
Many locally owned stores in St. Joseph will be open for people to come in and see what they have to offer. Holiday shopping is always a big deal this time of year thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but local businesses will thrive on Saturday.
Christy George, Downtown liaison for the Downtown Association, said Small Business Saturday was created as a way to help people shop locally.
"You're going to be buying presents anyways, so you can find some really cool, unique items here," George said. "And shopping local really supports your community and the merchants that are Downtown. It's a win-win for both you and the community and our shop owners because you're going to be spending money anyways and we have a really unique presence for you Downtown."
Patrick Modlin, Room 108/Felix Street Gourmet owner, said Small Business Saturday is an exciting time because it highlights different shops consumers may not know about.
"Downtown St. Joseph is made up of a lot of small businesses that really have different, unique offerings that you really can't find anywhere else in the area," Modlin said. "So we have boutiques for clothing, we have a number of different specialty items, so that makes it great. Then the other great thing is that Small Business Saturday also is kind of the kickoff of our Downtown holiday season."
Annie Corrington of Art Attack LLC is celebrating this year as a business owner for the first time.
"This is huge for me because it's my first time getting to be involved in a Small Business Saturday as a business and not just as a patron and a community member," Corrington said. "I'm going to be open for crafts and ornament making and doing a variety of different things like that with paper and some hard clay and some wood projects that kids can come and paint with their families or their families could drop them off and do a little shopping."
Modlin said being in such a supportive community makes events like Small Business Saturday so special.
"St. Joseph has a very supportive community that I know supports small businesses, so this is a great day to really highlight businesses," Modlin said. "A lot of small businesses like ourselves, our fourth quarter, our time around the holidays ends up being one of our busiest times. And it really helps us to not only make it through the holiday season but really provides extra revenue that allows us to continue into a slower time of the year, which is the first part of the calendar year."
Corrington said she's excited to meet new people and start the festivities.
"Come give it a try," Corrington said. "It's always exciting to do new things and to learn about new things that you may not know are happening in your own community.”
The Downtown Association also will be having its tree lighting ceremony at Coleman Hawkins Park on Saturday night with live music, Santa Claus and many other activities.
More information about local businesses that are participating in Small Business Saturday can be found on the Downtown Association's website, downtownstjoemo.com/, or its Facebook page.
