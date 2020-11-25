Shopping Locally and Safely During the Holidays

Black Friday is just around the corner and Christmas shopping is now down to a one-month deadline.
Banners across downtown St. Joseph encourages citizens to shop local, and the urge to shop inside larger businesses for the holiday season will be a conscious decision made by some shoppers to keep themselves safe during a nationwide pandemic.
Local patron Dave Eams is not one to venture to a local shopping mall and prefers to shop locally.
“It’s everything for most communities,” Eams said. “I mean, malls are convenient, but coming into unique little shops is the way to go.”
With the mask mandate extended into next year and the possibility of some stores operating at a capacity in anticipation of larger crowds, these two factors won’t totally affect Eams' decision to do his shopping.
“Well, we’re still going to get out and about a little bit, but just do the smart thing. Wear a mask, make sure you got some space around yourself and do those kinds of things,” Eams said.
Black Friday and doorbuster deals won’t barrel their way into Thanksgiving night this time around. The uncertainty of what kind of crowds that will attract come Nov. 27 is yet to be seen.
As smaller businesses throughout the country are closing down at an alarming rate, the holidays will serve as a period where these businesses will get their jolt and customers know it.
In the grand scheme of things, shoppers will make sure to get the gifts they need for the ones they care about whether that is through an online delivery, curbside pick-up or in-person. Earlier in the month when the Shop St. Joe program began, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Membership, Natalie Redmond, said the program was designed to shop local.
“You need to support local because those are the folks that support you,” Redmond said. “When your kid needs a fundraiser for their little league baseball team, those are the folks that step up.”