The winner of this year's Shop St. Joseph received her $10,000 prize Thursday afternoon at East Hills Shopping Center, but the prize wasn't awarded at a popular business like one might expect.
St. Joseph resident Brigitte Selecman got her winning ticket thanks to the gift cards she purchased from the mall's customer service desk.
She plans to use the money to help build new bedrooms for her granddaughters.
"It's just something that they need," she said. "They're growing up, they need to have their own bedrooms, and I just think it will give them a little bit of freedom and independence, and I get to help decorate."
It's an important cause to have a chance at a major prize while giving back to the community, Selecman said.
“I just like the fact that you can come out here and there’s businesses, and the money that we are putting back into the community will go to businesses (here)," she said. "It helps them, it helps all of us. It’s a win-win situation."
Whether the money ends up being used at a business like Bath and Body Works, Lowe's or somewhere else, it will help with Selecman's ever-present task of spoiling her grandchildren, said Ashley Selecman-Sill, Selecman's daughter.
"There's always the stress of shopping for Christmas and things like that, and she's always been the grandmother to spoil her grandkids," she said. "(It) definitely just eases some of that stress of trying to pay for them more than she should."
The mall has been a long-time partner with St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce for the event, East Hills General Manager Lindsey Davis said.
It wasn't the first time a Shop St. Joseph winner was drawn from the mall but how it happened was unique. The customer service desk mainly offers free assistance, so many people wouldn't think to go there for event tickets and gifts, Davis said.
There also are more than 60 secondary winners with prizes like business gift cards. The full list of winning tickets is attached. Ticket-holders have one month to claim their prizes at the businesses where they received the tickets.
