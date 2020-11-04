The 14th year of the Shop St. Joseph Holiday Program kicked off on Nov. 4. The program encourages people to shop from over 100 local merchants.
Customers will receive individually numbered tickets for every $10 spent from any of the participating merchants. Tickets will be distributed until Dec. 14 with the winning ticket number announced on Dec. 16 for a $10,000 cash prize.
With more shoppers likely to shop online due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is encouraging customers to find ways to still shop locally as long as merchants are making it safe and convenient.
“Obviously, we are encouraging merchants to give tickets to any online or curbside pick-ups,” said Natalie Redmond, vice president of membership at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “Each individual merchant is responsible for how they set up and run their program, but we are encouraging them to keep their customers’ safety in mind.”
The program began earlier than in recent years with the anticipation there won’t be as much of a push to buy on Black Friday with most retailers not opening their doors on Thanksgiving night this time around.
Another reason the city is encouraging individuals to shop local is so a portion of the revenue collected can be spent on the infrastructure of St. Joseph.
“Those potholes we don’t like? When you spend local, that money goes back into the infrastructure here,” Redmond said. “When you’re buying out-of-town or with an internet giant, that money does not come here locally, so that message is more important than ever.”
Those wanting to know the list of participating merchants can find them at saintjoseph.com. Shop St. Joseph is presented by News-Press NOW.