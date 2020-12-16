The Shop St. Joseph winning ticket number is 1262767, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday afternoon.
The ticket holder has 24 hours to claim the grand prize of $10,000. Participants are encouraged to keep their tickets even if they don't have the winning number, as a new number will be announced if no one comes forward by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The winner has to call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at 816-232-4461 during business hours or 816-261-3610 after business hours to arrange a time to verify the ticket. The ticket holder has to come to the Chamber, 3003 Frederick Ave., before 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Eligible winners must at least 18 years old and bring proof of age, Social Security number, home address and place of employment, if applicable, to claim the prize.
Ticket numbers for second prizes will be announced after the grand prize has been claimed.
Shop St. Joseph is in its 14th year. The annual holiday shopping program encourages residents to spend money at local stores over the holiday season.
Shoppers received tickets for every $10 spent at participating local retailers from Nov. 4 to Dec. 14. This year's program kicked off earlier than usual in anticipation of reduced in-person Black Friday shopping sprees.