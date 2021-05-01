Lumber prices continue to rise, causing builders and construction companies to make changes in their financial plans.
Nick Nigh of Herner Construction said his project manager working in Maryville, Missouri, messaged him this week to say the cost of oriented strand board was going to cost the company about $90 per sheet. It’s a large increase compared to prices a year ago and will alter the budget for a project Herner is putting up for bid at Northwest Missouri State University.
“The budgets for a lot of these projects that we do, commercial projects, are established long before the project goes out for bid. The budgets are established clear back a year and sometimes two years,” Nigh said. “I think a lot of owners, school administrators and so on are gonna find that construction costs have risen so fast and so high this year that their bids are gonna come in over budget.”
According to nasdaq.com, lumber prices ended the day of April 26 at $1,286 per thousand board feet. When compared to the prices at this time last year, current lumber costs have increased more than 317%.
The fluctuation in lumber prices has been no surprise as they have climbed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Doug Brown, owner of Brown Lumber in St. Joseph, said plant shutdowns during May and June of 2020 caused prices of some lumber items to double, with some even tripling.
However, Nigh believes the passing of stimulus packages by the federal government also is a factor in the increase in lumber prices.
“History tends to repeat itself. When you print money on a check, it catches up with you in the form of astronomical inflation,” Nigh said. “It’s been seen over time since World War I. It almost bankrupted Germany after World War I.”
An article from the National Association of Home Builders recently highlighted the skyrocketing price of lumber and said the organization is working with government officials on solutions to price increases, which is directly affecting the affordability of housing.
In November, the U.S. Department of Commerce decreased duties on Canadian softwood lumber from more than 20% to 9%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.