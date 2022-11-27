The Wallis Guttering Co. crew has been working hard since October to hang Christmas lights for their customers in town. Crews switch to holiday decor from traditional gutter repairs when the weather turns cold.
It’s been deemed the most wonderful time of the year, and for many it is. But for some local businesses, the change of seasons comes with a change in operations.
Businesses with a focus primarily needed when it’s warm are working to stay busy during the winter months. For example, many lawn care services now offer snow and tree removal, which helps keep their teams working.
Shane Hunter, the owner of Hunter’s Lawn Care Services, said he has been doing everything he can to get his crews ready for the change in scenery.
“We’re getting plows and salt ready to go for the season,” Hunter said. “We’ll be plowing parking lots and driveways and things of that nature, also doing fall leaf cleanups, doing tree work. Our tree work really ramps up in the wintertime. We have a large amount of tree jobs with tree trimming and also removing large trees and stuff.”
Hunter said it’s great having so many projects at this time because it helps everyone.
“It’s very nice that it’s good for us to keep our guys busy throughout the season and throughout the whole year, actually,” Hunter said. “We stay very busy doing tree work, very busy doing snow work. We do a large amount of snow and ice management and then also we do some landscape hardscape projects — retaining walls, new dirt work and land clearing demolition work as well. We do a lot all year round.”
Lawn care services aren’t the only ones making some adjustments. Roofing and gutter companies are starting to hang Christmas lights for customers too.
David Wallis, owner of Wallis Guttering Co. said this time of year is almost always busier than expected.
“We had to start Oct. 10 this year because we’ll do about 180 houses and businesses this year, so we had to get started early,” Wallis said. “We are slammed. It’s so stressful. We have to have them all done by, well, Thanksgiving for the previous customers are guaranteed to be out by Thanksgiving.”
Lite It Up LLC hangs up lights that stay up all year round, but Frank Hurt, Lite It Up LLC owner said this time of year is business really starts to take off.
“It’s always been busy enough to keep myself busy, that’s for sure. And now I have a team of installers and we’re just as busy. I’m booked until February,” Hurt said. “I’m busy for inquiries, yes. Business? No, because I can’t get people in celebrating Christmas.”
Wallis said it’s worth being busy when crews see the end result of a finished product and a happy customer.
“What it does for us is create a lot of stress, but we really enjoy it,” Wallis said. “It’s a nice break in from what we do the other eight months of the year. And so it is nice to just bring holiday cheer. It’s really great. I drive around every night making sure that everything is good to go and if there are any issues, I have my ladder in the truck and I take care of it right on the spot.”
