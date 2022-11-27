Wallis Guttering Co. crew

The Wallis Guttering Co. crew has been working hard since October to hang Christmas lights for their customers in town. Crews switch to holiday decor from traditional gutter repairs when the weather turns cold.

 Zoë Jones News-Press NOW

It’s been deemed the most wonderful time of the year, and for many it is. But for some local businesses, the change of seasons comes with a change in operations.

Businesses with a focus primarily needed when it’s warm are working to stay busy during the winter months. For example, many lawn care services now offer snow and tree removal, which helps keep their teams working.

