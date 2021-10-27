The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has narrowed its search for a new leader down to three candidates.
Due to nondisclosure agreements, the names of the three candidates have not been made public.
One of the candidates will be replacing current President and CEO R. Patt Lilly, who announced in May that he will retire at the end of this year.
Final interviews for the three candidates will take place in the second week of November. Bill Severn, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said the search process, which was conducted with the help of a search firm, produced candidates from inside Missouri as well as outside of the state.
“The expected timeline would be final interviews the second week of November and then a selection shortly after. In our schedule, we’re on track for that. Everything looks good for that,” Severn said.
Severn did not give a definitive date on when the next president will be chosen. In August when the job listing was posted, he said Lilly would play a role in the transition process once a candidate is chosen.
Lilly served as chamber president for 19 years over the course of two separate terms.
