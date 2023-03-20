Scooter’s Coffee is the latest investment in Savannah’s business boom

Scooter’s Coffee is set to open a franchise in Savannah in May, making it the latest of several new businesses to open in the town recently.
Local officials say they are excited to have new things happening in town.
"Historically last 10 years, we haven't seen a lot of growth or development here in town," said Bruce Lundy, Savannah's city administrator.
Missouri has seen an increase in business applications in the last several years, a trend Savannah is following. Scooter’s Coffee is following North Central Missouri College’s satellite campus that opened in Savannah.
“We’re very excited to welcome North Central Missouri College into the community,” said Cindy Taylor, Savannah Chamber of Commerce administrator. “We feel like that's going to bring in a lot more businesses.”
The campus has brought excitement into the community, according to Taylor and Lundy.
“Not only that we're going to have a campus here, but just what's going to come with it, who the people that are going to come with it and maybe the new businesses that we could see in the future,” said Lundy.
Savannah’s development growth isn’t just surrounding the new campus. The square has been getting a facelift as well.
Jacob and Carla Cliff have been buying empty buildings around the square, renovating them and renting them to other small business owners.
“I think in the last five years, there's been a lot of great improvements,” Jacob Cliff said. “Other people, not just us, are investing, and that's what every little town needs, they need somebody to invest into it.”
Carla Cliff is from nearby Cosby, Missouri, so she has many memories around the square.
“The square has always been near and dear to my heart,” she said.
Both Jacob and Carla Cliff work full time and do the restoration work during their time off.
“I would love for every building to be completely renovated and used for some type of business, so when you walk on each corner and go down each side, there is something in each building,” Carla Cliff said.
Jacob Cliff sees the square as a place for community members to come together for commerce, fellowship or entertainment.
Savannah Scooter’s owners Michael and Chrissy Troyer are from St. Joseph. They will be opening five franchises across the state but they knew they wanted to open Savannah’s first. The coffee shop is under construction near U.S. Highway 71 and Pearl Street.
“This is this is a special one just because it's in the area of where she (Chrissy) grew up,” said Michael Troyer. "From Friday night lights to homecoming parades to just doing everything we can to be involved and part of the community.”
That community spirit is a source of pride for Savannah residents.
“I think the chamber slogan ‘small town living at its best’ is what we're all about here,” Taylor said. “I wouldn't trade them in here for the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.