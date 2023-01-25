Sales and use tax collections have exceeded expectations throughout the state of Kansas by more than $140 million this December.
The actual collections totaled about $1.1 billion, Gov. Laura Kelly announced in an early January press release. The basic sales tax rate in Kansas is 6.50%, according to taxfoundation.org.
Atchison County Treasurer Connie Ellerman said the total tax collected in the county is 7.75%. Of that amount, 1.25% is distributed to her office, with 1 cent going to fund joint communications and solid waste operations and the remaining quarter-cent funding construction and maintenance of the county sports complex facilities. Both of these sales tax initiatives were voter-approved.
The average sales tax in Kansas with the local authority is 8.498% but the full authority is a maximum of 4%, the website indicates.
Ellerman said the December 2022 sales tax collections generated more than $111,219 to fund the solid waste and joint communication operations. Less than $58,013 by designation went into the dedicated sports complex coffer.
However, for 2023 there are some changes in store. Effective Jan. 1, Kelly’s “Axe the Food Tax initiative” was implemented. In accordance with Kansas House Bill 2106, the current sales tax on food was reduced from 6.5% to 4% with another reduction in store in 2024 and total elimination of the food sales tax by 2025.
In November of 2022, voters in Atchison County approved a quarter-cent reduction of the 1-cent sales tax to fund joint communication and solid waste operations by way of a dedicated sales tax. This means as of the start of the second quarter, the funds collected on April 1 will go directly to the county coffer for those specific purposes.
Ellerman said that current sales tax collections are distributed from the Kansas Department of Revenue directly to the municipalities except the dedicated sports complex quarter-cent sales tax. Currently, it is projected the sports complex sales tax will sunset sometime in 2026.
