Runnlite Limited Goods brings streetwear to St. Joseph

Streetwear meets St. Joseph as Runnlite Limited Goods officially unveiled their store this month.
Located at 300 South Belt Highway, the custom streetwear brand store is inspired to have the look and feel of similar types of clothing stores found in New York City or in the streets of Los Angeles, California.
Runnlite Limited Goods was founded in 2012 by Mario Thornton. The brand specializes in screen print clothing done inside of the location. The designs made by the brand are inspired by music and other experiences from Thornton’s life.
“Here, my goal is to reach as many people as possible and help as many other small brands as I can,” said Thornton.
Originally from Atchison, Kansas, and eventually moving to Kansas City, Thornton finally found his way back to St. Joseph where his family hails from. He finished his senior year of high school in St. Joseph and wanted to begin creating his own clothing brand, but the choice to do so wasn’t felicitous for the time, so he waited until the funds allowed him to start the brand and hasn’t looked back. As he continues to grow Runnlite Limited Goods into a household name, he remains driven.
“I want to do things that people have never seen before and to help others,” said Thornton. “I want just to be a beacon, help others, inspire others to find whatever they love doing. Even if it's through art or if it's through clothing, which I do majorly, just to push others to their potential.”
When asked why so many individuals never fully take the leap of faith to go after their dreams, Thornton believes it’s because they are afraid of failure, but when they feel they need to make the jump, they need to make the jump.
Being a Black man who is a business owner also is something that comes with a little bit of extra pride for Thornton. He acknowledges there are many out there, but not so many in the public eye. For him, he feels their aspirations can drive inspiration for those starting their own business.
“It gives inspiration to other minorities that are stuck and just don’t know what to do. It’s sort of an outlet,” said Thornton.
Firmly grounded in St. Joseph for now, Thornton wants to have a second storefront location before long.
