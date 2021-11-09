After sitting abandoned for more than a year, the Rosecrans Memorial Airport cafe space will become home to Bubba's Runway Cafe Wednesday.
Alicia and Kane Brooner, owners of Bubba’s Barbecue food truck, will be the new owners of the cafe located in the airport tower. Alicia Brooner said the cafe will offer traditional diner food along with barbecue specials. She said they will also continue to operate their food truck, which they have owned for the past two years.
“One of the biggest things we're excited about is that we do get to serve our community. We get to see the people on the base everyday and just talk to new people, meet new people,” Alicia Brooner said. “And we're really hoping this will be a place that they can kinda come, just get away from the busyness of St. Joe, just the busyness of life, and be able to just have some peace and quiet and just enjoy the scenery because you're not gonna find another like you do have.”
Because of the local publicity of their food truck, Alicia Brooner said they received a call from Abe Forney, the general manager of Rosecrans, who asked if they would be interested in moving into the vacated cafe area.
“So, we talked about it and prayed about it, and it did take long to make that decision,” she said.
Forney said it is really exciting to have a new cafe at the airport, which was previously called The Diner at Rosecrans. He said this new cafe will hopefully bring back some of those customers.
“It’s just good to get people out to the airport and show them what we do,” Forney said. “And having a diner there gives them ... the opportunity to have a good meal while they see what all good things the airport does for the community.”
Alicia Brooner said it has taken them about six months to get ready for opening, including renovations, painting and getting equipment.
Kane Brooner said there was a lot of work behind the scenes, crediting Chase Parks and his wife for helping. Starting on Wednesday, Chase Parks will be the day-to-day manager of the cafe, who has previously worked with the Brooners with their food truck.
“The goal, and the vision (for the cafe) is that we’re able to offer some of the diner classics that you might already like,” Parks said. “But also be able to give those our own barbecue spin as something different that you can only get here.”
Parks said one of the things that they had to get ready for their opening was their shadow box, which contains the service patches of people from the base and belonged to the previous cafe.
Bubba’s Runway Cafe will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday. The cafe serves only breakfast on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon, and it will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
