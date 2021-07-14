Rogers Pharmacy continues customer-focused business decades later

Not all businesses are able to withstand the test of time and transform like Rogers Pharmacy.
“We found a way to compete and it's really rewarding,” said Rex Robinson, head of the pharmacy at Rogers Pharmacy and also a 20-year employee of the business.
Rogers started as a small business space in the 1960s and now the family-owned pharmacy has expanded into a spacious front at 3705 North Belt Hwy that’s accommodating for the growing customer base that even includes a drive-thru service attached.
“We worked hard to be in the position that we are and this is just kind of a culmination of our efforts,” said owner of Rogers Pharmacy, Benne Rogers.
Rogers has stated that the business sees the potential for growth possibly in other communities, but for now, is concentrating on what they have practiced since the migration to St. Joseph: focusing on customers.
“I think a lot of that is attributed to my dad who started the business in 1967. That was always his focus: focus on the customers,” said Rogers.
Having worked in the pharmacy taking on various roles over the last two decades, Robinson has seen so many customers walk through the door that he finds gratification in meeting new folks over the years. He also has watched the staff grow from just five employees to now over 70 employees in their new location on the Belt Highway in which they moved into last year.
“I've seen several generations, three and four generations grow up with me in this environment; It’s great,” said Robinson. “We've got a good core of folks that have been with me for a long time, so it's been very rewarding and I'm very proud of what we've accomplished.”
Rogers also has their Long Term Care Pharmacy still located at 2524 Frederick Ave. Benne Rogers has said that while the pharmacy business has been a difficult one, he sees the business in a good position at the moment.
