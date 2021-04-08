River Bluff Brewing has preserved many of St. Joseph’s treasures inside of their 1224 Frederick Ave. location, and they just added another.
On Wednesday, the door from the Bucket Shop was installed at the Brewery as their new main entrance.
“We just knew somebody that knew it was coming up for sale and they reached out and said, ‘Would you be interested?’ And we kind of all smiled at each other like, holy cow, are you serious? Yeah, we’ll take that Bucket Shop door,” said Edison Derr, co-founder of River Bluff Brewing.
Considered a hub of the South End of St. Joseph, the Bucket Shop was a former mercantile shop that became a bar and restaurant on the corner of Arizona and Lake avenues that served the community for many years and was famous for their loose meat Beefburgers.
One could say the fit for the treasured St. Joseph artifact was meant for River Bluff to put it to good use. Derr says the door, made of mostly copper plating, just so happened to fit the door frame of the brewery perfectly.
“It was perfect. We brought it in and we all looked at it and thought it was too big, and then tape measurers don’t lie and it just happened to be perfect. It was just dumb luck, fortunately,” said Derr.
River Bluff Brewing has made a point to showcase some of St. Joseph’s history inside their parameters. Since the day they started construction, they have come across many interesting and historical things. Their table tops are made from old floor joists. The bar top was made from a tree found in the Missouri River. They display the old Olympia Lanes and Chet’s Barber Shop signs inside.
All of these remain strong talking points in the bar.
“When we first opened, those things created such a buzz. Just people in here sipping on a drink or just checking it out just looking at things and just reminiscing and talking about where it used to be, it kind of clicked with us. This is really cool. I’m glad we did it,” said Derr.
