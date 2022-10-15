River Bluff Brewing Company will be sporting some new hardware: A silver medal from a national beer competition.
One of 9,904 commercial brewery entries in the Great American Beer Festival, the St. Joseph-based brewery placed second in the International Dark Lager category for its brew Brother-Brother.
Watching the competition on a livestream, Chris Lanman, director of operations at River Bluff Brewing, said he screamed when he heard the business’ name.
“I was standing in my kitchen watching it, and they said the first word of the beer, ‘Brother’ and I just started screaming,” he said. “My kids were a little shocked. They weren’t quite sure what was going on.”
Held on Oct. 6, the Great American Beer Festival is what Lanman calls the “Olympics for beers.” The largest professional beer competition in the country, this year it awarded 300 medals to 268 breweries. Lanman said it was unexpected that River Bluff would be one of the names honored.
“I imagine it’s the same as an athlete getting that silver medal. Our bellies are a little bigger, but it is truly a great honor,” he said.
This is the second award River Bluff has won since opening in St. Joseph in 2018. Since then, the brewery also opened a second location in the River Market in Kansas City. Lanman said it’s an awesome highlight for both cities.
“Some brewers go their whole career without getting one. For us, it’s a great honor. We’re still swimming with pride over the fact that we got one in 2019,” he said.
Looking at how far River Bluff and St. Joseph have come in beer culture, the accolades mean something personal.
“Breweries are huge tourism factors for cities and towns these days. One of the main goals for River Bluff St. Joe was to bring beer tourism into town and this recognition and our previous medal does draw beer tourism,” Lanman said.
Since River Bluff’s opening, other microbreweries, including The Angry Swede Brewing Company and the D & G Brew Haus, have popped up. The beer festival Ales West! consistently brings hundreds of people into town. Lanman said it feels almost like a throwback to the pre-Prohibition days of St. Joe.
“At one point, St. Joe had something like 20-plus different breweries. A lot of them (were) very small, but it went up to the size of Goetz (Brewery), which was doing a million barrels a year,” Lanman said.
With more breweries expected to pop up in the next year, it’s a good time to be a brewer in the area. Lanman said that he hopes the award can be a rising tide that will lift all boats.
“St. Joe could eventually be a beer destination,” he said.
In the meantime, Brother-Brother winning the award means River Bluff is going to bring the limited brew back into production.
“We’ve got about a month probably before it will be back on tap. It wasn’t originally planned to be back as soon as it is, but with the award, we wanted to give everyone the chance to try it,” Lanman said.
The beer will be on tap at both River Bluff locations. Lanman said he looks forward to toasting to it with everyone who’s made the brewery a success.
“One of the biggest accomplishments for us is bringing the recognition to a St. Joseph company on national and worldwide level and getting St. Joseph back on the beer map,” he said.
River Bluff Brewing is located at 1224 Frederick Ave.
