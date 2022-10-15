River Bluff

River Bluff Brewing Company won a silver medal in the national Great American Beer Festival.

 Submitted photo

River Bluff Brewing Company will be sporting some new hardware: A silver medal from a national beer competition.

One of 9,904 commercial brewery entries in the Great American Beer Festival, the St. Joseph-based brewery placed second in the International Dark Lager category for its brew Brother-Brother.

