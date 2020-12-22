River Bluff Brewing announces new location to open in Kansas City

River Bluff Brewing announced Tuesday it will be opening up a second brewery location in Kansas City, Missouri.
The location will be located at 201 Main Street near the River Market, also known as the Historic Kansas City Water Department Building.
Co-founders Chris Lanman and Edison Derr said the new location will have their flagship beers for customers while also adding in Kansas City specific beer as well. The environment will be much like what customers get in St. Joseph.
“It’ll be a different place, but we’re hoping to take our feel, the way we run things, the way we like our customers to feel, the way we treat our customers and we want to do it down there as well,” Derr said.
The new location set to open up in early spring of 2021 will have a brewing operation just like in St. Joseph. The two brewers at the St. Joseph location, Joel Cummings and Morgan Fetters, will be leading the charge for the new brewing operation. Both Cummings and Fetters formerly worked for brewing companies in Kansas City.
The two co-founders agreed that while 2020 wasn’t the most opportune time to consider an expansion, it did give them the chance to spend time thinking about how they can augment the brand.
“Kansas City, it has such a great beer scene already,” Lanman said. “We feel very proud and excited to enter that scene and very lucky as well.”
The opportunity to expand into another market is something Derr said is all thanks to the people of St. Joseph where they believe their roots are.
“None of this is even close to possible, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the amazing support through this 2020 from St. Joseph and all of our regulars,” Derr said. “Even the non-regulars that are just buying gift cards or buying shirts and hats just to help local, that gave us the opportunity to take another chance. Hopefully we come out of this COVID thing swinging and spreading the word about St. Joe and quality craft beer and quality people in general.”