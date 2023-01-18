Rental property (copy)

While overall inflation has dropped, Federal Reserve policymakers said it will take time for rising interest rates to get the price of rental units under control. In the Midwest, the cost of rental units rose 7% in December.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Consumers received some good news on inflation when the latest government report showed the lowest rate of increase in 12 months.

But that doesn’t mean Federal Reserve policymakers are ready to ease up on interest rates.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.