Since restaurants were again able to open their doors in early May, they've faced a variety of challenges that have caused business to become an ongoing roller coaster.
Some local restaurants have started to require masks inside, while others don't require them because it impacts whether or not customers come in.
Vincent Daunay, owner of Brioche Bakery and Cafe, said it's been difficult for his business to keep the doors open. PPP loans and government funding helped at first, but now the money has faded.
"I used all the money I could to pay and keep my staff working, but now it's gone and I had to let go (of) everybody," Daunay said.
In order to keep his restaurant going, Daunay has to work days from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. and later.
"The next couple of months are going to be rough and it's pretty much going to be that way until November, and then I hope things will go back to semi-normal," Daunay said.
Daunay said he has realized that no matter what, business will never be the way it was pre-COVID.
"No matter what, I have lost a portion of my clientele because they're not coming or trying somewhere else. I don't think they're going to come back," Daunay said.
Steve Margulies, owner of Pappy's Grill and Pub, said it took a while for his customers to come back and, even then, after a few weeks it dropped back down. He said his business is at 20% of what the restaurant is typically at during this time of year.
"We knew our following was so strong based on the takeout, but we don't really know why people weren't coming inside in the same amount other than for COVID," Margulies said.
All Pappy's employees wear masks and Margulies said that's been hard to get used to for some. He said he's surprised not all St. Joseph restaurants require employees to wear them.
"The virus is still as strong as it ever was, but it's people's choices and you can wear one and not wear one," Margulies said.
As a small business it's difficult to keep doors open all the time, but Margulies wants to do everything he can to make sure his never close.
"If my cooks caught the virus and I had to shut down for two weeks, I'm done, Margulies said. "I have 16 other employees and what are they going to do, because they're living check to check," Margulies said.
Margulies and Daunay both encourage the community to keep supporting local restaurants in order to keep the small businesses alive.
"We live week to week based on how much business we have and it can be really hard," Margulies said.
Both restaurants know that despite a possible vaccine or decrease in COVID numbers, business will never be the same and they will have to continue to adapt.