Rally House Championship Shirts

Rally House store manager Taylor Faucett said that if the outcome of the game is the one everyone is hoping for, fans will be able to get their hands on some championship gear right away.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Chiefs fans are expected to be out in force Sunday, and local bars and restaurants have been working nonstop to ensure they’re ready to welcome in members of the Red Kingdom.

Ridge Morgan, owner and operator of Norty’s, said he’s been trying to get extra product in to prepare for the influx of customers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.