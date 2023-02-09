Chiefs fans are expected to be out in force Sunday, and local bars and restaurants have been working nonstop to ensure they’re ready to welcome in members of the Red Kingdom.
Ridge Morgan, owner and operator of Norty’s, said he’s been trying to get extra product in to prepare for the influx of customers.
“We’re just hoping for a big crowd,” Morgan said. “We’re getting all of our beer ordered. We’re actually going to have Yuengling coming in this week. So that should be good. And then, yeah, just getting all of our food and everything ready for a big weekend ahead.”
D&G Pub and Grub owner Christina Grimes said they’re even giving out prizes to people who watch the game at the restaurant as another way to add excitement to the night.
“We love the Super Bowl around here, we have such a good time with our patrons,” Grimes said. “We’ve been collecting items for the last couple of months of different giveaways and stuff so we can give items away at the end of each quarter. We paired up with our local agent, Angela Clark with State Farm. She’s donated some items to us as well, some chairs and totes and stuff like that.”
Rally House store manager Taylor Faucett said if the outcome of the game is the one most in town are hoping for, fans will be able to get their hands on some championship gear right away.
“If the Chiefs do pull that win, which we’re very hopeful for, we are going to reopen right after that,” Faucett said. “So typically we have about a minute or two of whenever we reopen our doors after that win and then we’ll have all of our Super Bowl merch that we have out there.”
Faucett said she’s expecting fans to be lined up even while the game is still going.
“I mean, it’s just going to be so crazy busy,” Faucett said. “People start lining up at about halftime. So if you are wanting merchandise, I would suggest coming in pretty early just because people are going to be here and they’re going to be ready to get all that new gear.”
Grimes said she hopes that no matter where people are celebrating she hopes they’re being safe through the evening.
“I mean, honestly, as long as they’re going somewhere local and supporting local in town, we love that,” Grimes said. “If you’re having a house party, that’s great too. A lot of people last year had house parties and then they joined us afterwards for a nice big celebration. So whatever people choose to do, as long as they’re safe.”
