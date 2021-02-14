After a difficult year, local food-service businesses have something to look forward to as they prepare for 2021 Restaurant Week campaigns in early March.
As the second Restaurant Week ever put on, the advisory council in charge of planning the event wanted to use an approach exercised by the likes of Lawrence, Kansas, and Kansas City that is known to have appeal to customers.
From March 2 to March 11, participating restaurants will offer special menus from at least two price tiers: $10, $15 or $25. This format will allow restaurants to showcase new menu items never before seen. Restaurants can use their regular menus during the 10-day period, but they still will be required to offer a special menu.
“It’s just gonna be a great way to showcase the restaurants and have a little fun and hopefully give people something to look forward to in the middle of March,” said Natalie Redmond, senior vice president of membership for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “It’s been cold weather, a pandemic. Giving them some fun culinary experiences in March, we thought, would be a fun thing for St. Joseph.”
This isn’t the first try at Restaurant Week for a few owners. After their first go around with Restaurant Week in 2020, Whitney Loehnig, owner and operator of Adams Bar & Grill, 1612 Commercial St., got together with a few other restaurants about what they would like to see for the following year.
“We were all pretty much in unison when we thought that it needs to be more structured,” Loehnig said. “I think this year, with the guidelines that restaurants are providing, that it will make it a better overall Restaurant Week experience.”
Due to the nature of the pandemic and for versatility purposes, all participating restaurants will be required to provide carry-out or delivery options. Alyson Fisher, owner of Joe Town Fun, said she wants customers to participate any way they feel comfortable.
“As the owner of multiple small businesses, I have first-hand knowledge about the difficulties 2020 dealt our establishments,” Fisher said.
Restaurants will have to follow mask mandate guidelines. As for Adams Bar & Grill, Loehnig says her restaurant will for sure follow those guidelines but will continue operating at full capacity during Restaurant Week.
“I know other restaurants are still doing stricter restrictions than what the city has mandated, but here at Adams, and I know quite a few other restaurants, all we are doing is what is required of us, which is the masks to and from your table or anytime you’re up,” Loehnig said.
Fees for businesses to join Restaurant Week 2021 are $75 for non-Chamber members and a $25 gift card used for promotional programs. Chamber members will be charged $50 to join and must provide a $25 gift card as well.