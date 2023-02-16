The winter weather didn’t stop the fourth annual Restaurant Week for St. Joseph from kicking off on Thursday morning.
The festivities started off at 8:30 a.m. at Hazel's Coffee on Frederick Avenue, where coffee flights were offered to customers.
Heather Mitchell, owner of Hazel’s, said she was thrilled to start off the week.
“So we were approached by the chamber to do a kickoff party here to kick off Restaurant week, and I'm like, ‘What are you thinking?’ She's like, ‘We're thinking a flight.’ I'm like, ‘OK, let's do it,’” Mitchell said. “We do flights Downtown regularly so this is our first time offering it up here. And that is a select menu.”
Kristi Bailey, director of communications & marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the organization schedules Restaurant Week at this time of year because it helps bring in more business.
“Typically, after Valentine's Day, after football season, this is a slower time for our restaurants,” Bailey said. “So this is why we choose Restaurant Week to be at this time of year. So it's very important to support local businesses all of the time but this is especially a good time to support our local restaurants.”
Mitchell said as a local business owner, she enjoys watching new people try her shop and supporting other businesses.
“Restaurant Week is really important for local businesses just because when you do Restaurant Week, people tend to get out and support that new menu and check new things out,” Mitchell said. “It's about community. So all of us restaurant owners even go support each other when we do find time.”
The "week" runs from Feb. 16 through 26.
“Yes, we know it's more than a week, but we wanted to provide two weekends for people to get out and really enjoy everything that there is to offer," Bailey said. "We have 36 restaurants this year.”
Mitchell said she hopes community members see the next several days as a way to step out of their comfort zone and support local.
“Just be aware of local businesses,” Mitchell said. “Whenever you're all trying to decide where to go, don't always think of big chains because some of the local places have some amazing food and amazing people that work there.”
