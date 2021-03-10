Local restaurants were once again filled with people as the second annual St. Joseph Restaurant Week brought in new and old customers alike.
The community event allowed restaurant owners to see a boom in business during the past week after a tough 2020.
Melissa Palmer, owner of Geneo’s Pizza and Pub, said that she saw a lot of regulars this week, but a few new faces as well. She said there has already been a noticeable increase in revenue from this week alone.
“We’re probably up about 10%,” Palmer said. “That’s huge for us because it’s been a really rough year, so anything that’s going on in the community is really helping us out.”
About 30 restaurants are participating in this year’s Restaurant Week, which runs through Thursday, March 11. All offered unique specials to draw in more customers. Like Geneo’s, Fredrick Inn Steakhouse Manager Trinity Head said her restaurant also saw an increase in business.
“We did have people come in and ask about our specials and what we were serving for Restaurant Week, so they were coming in specifically for that reason,” Head said.
Locals also were excited about Restaurant Week, as it gave them an opportunity to support their favorite local eateries. Megan Roach, who ordered a hot roast beef sandwich from Frederick Inn Steakhouse, said the food is always great, but this week she went specifically for the specials.
“I think it’s great, especially during COVID,” Roach said. “Everybody’s still able to get out and enjoy our local restaurants and build businesses up as much as we possibly can.”
Palmer said Geneo’s has had a great start to 2021, and this week gave her hope for the year ahead.
“It’s just nice to see so many faces again, just a little bit of normalcy in our lives again, it’s super exciting,” Palmer said.
Head believes that with nicer weather and COVID vaccines becoming available, people have been more confident about coming out. She said this event really shows how close knit of a community St. Joseph is when people are willing to support local businesses.
More information about the event can be found on stjrestaurantweek.com.