Former employees were among a group protesting issues with their paychecks Thursday outside of Archie's Restaurant on the city's South Side.
The owner of Archie's, Scott Rowland, opened the restaurant this summer. Now, former employees are coming forward with concerns about problems they had with cashing paychecks.
One teenage employee struggled to get a check from the business cleared. The teenager's mother, Tylesa Bennett, shared the experience on Facebook, and that is when other former employees began to come forward.
Ashley Sharp said she experienced a similar situation that led to her quitting her job at Archie's.
"I tried (to cash the check) four different days, and it still wouldn't go through. So the last time he met me at the bank, and he actually withdrew cash and he paid me cash right there. But I'm still waiting for paycheck stubs," Sharp said. "I didn't want to put any bad words out there until I knew for sure, until it happened to me, myself. ... And I just left that day. That was my last shift."
Bennett said she felt the need to stand up for her son.
"I just was being mama bear and was sticking up for my son. I was just sick for my son and I did not expect this, but I'm so appreciative of the turnout," she said. "(Rowland) told me my son would have his check the following Monday and didn't have the check. And now when he did get the check, it bounced."
In a statement to News-Press NOW, Rowland confirmed there was an issue with a check given to Sharp and he said he immediately paid her in cash following that incident. He also stated the account from which the teen was paid was short just a few dollars when Bennett went to cash the check for her son.
"There was a $5 oversight and a time lapse in posting that was unfortunate. I had to rearrange my personal account," Rowland said.
A representative for Rowland's bank confirmed that when Bennett went to cash the check for her son, the funds were not immediately available and the teller told her the check did not clear. The representative said funds were available for withdrawal shortly after that.
The restaurant remains in business, but there is still uncertainty about whether any employees are still owed money. One former cook told News-Press NOW that she believes she is still owed money, and Rowland said he's willing to discuss any paycheck issues with employees.
"We have struggled a bit in the past two months with a rise in the cost of food and lack of supply in some areas. This (has) taken a toll, but we are attempting to climb back up, and we appreciate our loyal customers and employees," Rowland said.
Rowland confirmed the accuracy of a post on Archie's Facebook page stating management at the restaurant has changed, a decision he said he made a week ago. However, Rowland said he remains the owner of the business.
