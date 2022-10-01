Hispanic Heritage Celebration at downtown St. Joseph

Organizer María José Ramírez Braiz hands out awards at the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Saturday evening. 

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

St. Joseph residents kicked off the first of October with the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in the area.

The Hispanic Heritage Celebration consisted of various events and foods that highlighted the culture including Adrian’s Tacos, an outdoor Zumba class hosted by 3 to 1 fitness, and salsa music played by The Los Nuevos de St Joseph and Mundo Nouvo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.