St. Joseph residents kicked off the first of October with the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in the area.
The Hispanic Heritage Celebration consisted of various events and foods that highlighted the culture including Adrian’s Tacos, an outdoor Zumba class hosted by 3 to 1 fitness, and salsa music played by The Los Nuevos de St Joseph and Mundo Nouvo.
María José Ramírez Braiz, the event coordinator, said she was amazed by how many people came to support the first-time event.
“I’m blown away with how many people showed up,” Braiz said. “We have over 40 vendors, many people, and we accomplished our goal – to connect.”
Braiz is the founder of the organization ‘Latino’s Connect’ and said it was formed once she came to realization that representation was not emphasized enough in the community.
“I’ve been here for 11 years and it wasn’t until the pandemic happened that I realized, there needs to be more representation because we are here. We are good for more than just labor; we have doctors here, people from the army, lawyers, and so much more right in this city so the only way we can move forward is by connecting and working together as one.”
Michelle Carvell, Instructor of 3 to 1 fitness, says the company made the decision this year to be a business sponsor for ‘Latino’s Connect.’
“We love what Maria is doing for the community,” Carvell said. “She’s not just trying to push efforts for the Hispanic culture but, for everyone and that is something we want to be a part of.”
Carvell said today’s event really highlighted the mixture of people who are in St. Joseph and it is important to celebrate all cultures.
“When everyone comes together like they did today, it allows individuals to know that they matter and know they are seen,” she said. “That’s what our company pushes; we accept everybody no matter your age, shape, height – everyone matters.”
Braiz says that Latino’s connect is accepting individuals looking to celebrate and support all cultures through monthly meetings.
“The only way we can connect is through each other,” she said. “We can’t connect by ourselves so we need to make sure we’re coming together as one.”
