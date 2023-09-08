Reimagined South Side bakery looks to build on the past
A familiar name is returning to the breakfast lineup in town, putting a spin on its original offerings. 

Sweet Emotions Bakeshop, previously known as Sweet Emotions Donuts, opened its doors to the community after a rebrand. For seven years, the property at 3506 S. 22nd St. served the South Side community with delicious doughnuts. New owners Brooke Palmer and Anthony Taylor are adding their own twist after taking over the spot this summer, but they recognize what came before them.

