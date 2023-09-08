Reimagined South Side bakery looks to build on the past

A familiar name is returning to the breakfast lineup in town, putting a spin on its original offerings.
Sweet Emotions Bakeshop, previously known as Sweet Emotions Donuts, opened its doors to the community after a rebrand. For seven years, the property at 3506 S. 22nd St. served the South Side community with delicious doughnuts. New owners Brooke Palmer and Anthony Taylor are adding their own twist after taking over the spot this summer, but they recognize what came before them.
"John Obermeyer was the previous owner of Sweet Emotions Donuts, and it's really become a staple in St. Joe. I know a lot of people were upset that he was getting out of the business," Palmer said. "We've always baked on the side, done 'pupcakes,' things of that nature, and so as soon as he posted that it was for sale, it was just kind of divine intervention."
Sweet Emotions Donuts closed on July 31, and the new partners signed papers to purchase the property on Aug. 3. Palmer and Taylor had three weeks to redo the space from top to bottom to get their doors open on Sept. 1.
Keeping the name similar to the original was important to the new duo, Palmer said, as many people would recognize it, especially due to the shop staying in the same location. The change from "Donuts" to "Bakeshop" is simply to signify the expansion of items that customers will be able to choose from.
"It's really important, especially to the customers that he had previously, that were regulars ... I know that whenever we go somewhere and the server remembers your order or your bartender remembers your drink, it makes you feel special," Palmer said. "We still want to do that. Especially in this area of town, there's not a lot of options. We want to make sure that the community feels special and knows that they all matter."
The spiced-up joint in town still will have doughnuts, using the same method and recipe that was passed down to them from the original owner but will add other pastry items and coffee products. Taylor, who is holding down the fort full-time, said the opening weekend went well and they are already seeing repeat customers.
"I always wanted to have a small business, not exactly sure which one, and a bakery probably would not have been my first choice," Taylor said. "But what she wants, she gets, so here we are."
Both having their own roles and finding a way to work together is what has led to their stability and success thus far. Palmer said she always knew she wanted to get into the "small business" business and has had several side hustles in addition to a full-time position.
"I just want more of a variety for people, Besides the big-box chains there are not a lot of shops that focus on things other than cookies and cakes," Palmer said. "That was not my specialty in any way, shape or form but I've always loved the creativity as far as the pastries or different dessert options, both making them sweet and savory."
Taylor echoes the sentiment to support local businesses and try options other than the national chains that may seem easier for people to get in and out of.
"One of the biggest goals here is for people to realize that not only are we still open, that we're here and we're offering more of a variety of food that you're not going to get everywhere else," Taylor said.
The duo says they are focused on affordable pricing, not charging extra for syrups and flavoring. They currently take preorders but are not able to accommodate delivery options yet.
The shop is open 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday. As time goes on and the pair settles in a bit more, they hope to stay open later to be available for more customers.
