Regional Media has entered into an agreement to acquire Nodaway Broadcasting’s 97.1 The Vill — KVVL-FM and KNIM Pickup Country 95.9 — 1580AM, serving Northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa.
The announcement comes as Jim and Joyce Cronin of Maryville announce their retirement at the end of 2021. Fletcher M. Ford is Regional Media’s chief executive officer.
“We have known Fletcher for many years and have seen the way he operates Regional Media,” said Jim Cronin, general manager of Nodaway Broadcasting, “He gives back to the communities he and his team serve in a big way. Thankfully, we are in a position to select the next owners and know we could trust Fletcher and his team to not only take care of the stations but our community.”
Joining the Regional Media leadership team in Maryville are Regional Media Chief Operating Officer Darren Brown and Chief Revenue Officer Robert Maschio.
Regional Media plans to construct new state-of-the-art broadcast and recording studios at the South Main street location in Maryville.
