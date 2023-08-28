Reed Chevrolet

Reed Automotive will be moving its Chevrolet dealership from this current location at Frederick and Woodbine to a space under construction near Menards on Commonwealth Drive next year. Reed already has another dealership location in that area.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

A St. Joseph car dealership is expanding its footprint near the city’s southeastern edge.

Reed Automotive is building a new Chevrolet dealership near its recently opened Hyundai, Jeep, RAM and Dodge salesroom, which is located at 4525 Commons Drive near Menards just off Interstate 29. Construction on the new facility started in May and is expected to be completed in June 2024.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.