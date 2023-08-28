Reed Automotive will be moving its Chevrolet dealership from this current location at Frederick and Woodbine to a space under construction near Menards on Commonwealth Drive next year. Reed already has another dealership location in that area.
A St. Joseph car dealership is expanding its footprint near the city’s southeastern edge.
Reed Automotive is building a new Chevrolet dealership near its recently opened Hyundai, Jeep, RAM and Dodge salesroom, which is located at 4525 Commons Drive near Menards just off Interstate 29. Construction on the new facility started in May and is expected to be completed in June 2024.
Reed’s first dealership in the city at Frederick Avenue and Woodbine Road will go in a new direction.
“We will either sell it or use it or use it as a different franchise dealership location,” said Tyler Reed of Reed Automotive.
The new location comes at a time of change for Chevrolet, which has announced changes to its lineup. For Reed, rather than dwelling on what’s going away, it’s an opportunity to showcase new cars.
“When they take a product out of their lineup, they will usually add something new,” Reed said. “We’re actually thrilled with the lineup that Chevy is offering going forward. The new Blazer, Trailblazer and the new Trax in the redesigned Traverse are some vehicles that we feel very strongly about going forward.”
With the new, bigger Chevrolet location, more jobs will be coming, marking another investment by the Kansas City-based organization, its owners say.
“We’re excited to be in St. Joseph,” Reed said. “We love this community. We love the response that this community has given us in the new construction project at the Hyundai facility, which really encouraged us to want to do it again. And we’re hoping to bring on more local employees here and invest more in this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.