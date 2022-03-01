Though league bowling has seen a decline in the area, St. Joseph bowling alleys are more than prepared to host the Missouri State U.S. Bowling Congress Women’s Championships this weekend.
Brian Menini, owner of Revolutions Lanes and Fun Center, said earlier this month that his bowling alley has been growing since it reopened in August of 2020.
“I think overall, bowling is coming back,” he said. “There is a decline in league bowling, for multiple reasons. I think there’s just a lot for people to do now.”
Other than bowling, many people, specifically children, are involved in school or community sports and activities.
“So there’s a lot of competition for youth, which takes away from parents,” Menini said. “Parents support their kids, take their kids to games ...”
Due to the sometimes time-consuming nature of youth sports, parents may not always have time to explore athletic activities themselves.
Although, Menini said that Revolutions Lanes does has a full house of customers on Tuesdays and Fridays.
He said that around 50% to 55% of their profits come from bowling, with the rest mainly coming from food and beverage sales, along with their bar and video games.
Jeny White, owner and operator of Belt Entertainment, said that about half of its profits come from bowling.
White said there used to be many more bowling leagues 30 years ago.
“So the dynamics of bowling has really shifted,” she said. “There is a lot of reasons as to why, but people’s habits change, technologies change…”
White said that one theory on why league bowling has declined is because during the 1980s and 1990s, bowling alleys were mainly focused on their adult customers and not on youth bowling.
“And so, we didn’t quite build the next generation to kind of do this the way my parents did,” she said.
White said there has been a rise in bowling among families and younger generations since the smoking ban took effect in St. Joseph.
She said that Belt Entertainment is even doing better this year than last year and the year before.
“We just have to adapt and change,” she said. “Like I said, we’ve gotten quite a few new bowlers, never been bowling before with some new (bowling) league concepts. We do a tacos and margaritas night and just really taking it back to the fun — bowling being a sport, but also being fun, and enjoying each other’s company and social engagement.”
Revolutions Lanes and Belt Entertainment will be hosting the Women’s State Bowling Championships. The championships will last from March 5 to April 3.
