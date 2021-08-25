Customers are questioning the future of a longstanding St. Joseph home improvement business after they said they've spent thousands of dollars on work that hasn't been completed.
The customers said they have been unable to get in touch with anyone at the Dillon Company, a fixture east of Downtown St. Joseph. They say they've already paid for work and materials they haven't received.
Charles Daniel said he paid the Dillon Company about $24,000 to remodel his bathroom in May. Daniel said employees from the company came out to make an estimate, but when he sent his money, they never started the work.
"I started calling in the beginning of August to find out what was going on," Daniel said. "The guy I was working with was no longer accepting phone calls, so I knew something was up."
Pat Dillon, the former owner of the company, told News-Press NOW he sold the business to Chris Bennett. That's reflected in Missouri Secretary of State records when Bennett took over as the company's registered agent in 2018.
Bennett hasn't responded to repeated requests for comment. The company's Facebook page has been stripped, and its website has been taken down. An email sent to an address listed on the Facebook page wasn't returned. A reporter went to Bennett's home twice, and no one answered the door. A note left at the home Tuesday evening was missing Wednesday morning, but Bennett has not responded.
Last Friday, phone calls to the company's business line were not returned, and no one came to the door of the building. However, on Tuesday, a receptionist who said she worked for River Ridge Improvements answered and said that company had purchased the building from the Dillon Company.
The new company doesn't have a St. Joseph business license, according to city officials, and the property is still registered to "DILCO LLC" as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, a receptionist for River Ridge Improvements declined to say who the owner is, and state records indicate no company is incorporated under that name. The receptionist told News-Press NOW that the owner of River Ridge declined an interview request.
The customer complaints come on the heels of a court case involving an employee who took money from the Dillon Company.
Carrie Colley pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing earlier this summer and was sentenced on Aug. 12 to seven years in prison, suspended in lieu of five years probation, with 120 days of "shock time" in the Buchanan County Jail.
As part of Colley's sentence, she's required to pay $100,000 in restitution while paying at least $1,200 per month.
According to a probable cause statement in the case, Colley was working as an "internal accountant" when she siphoned funds from the company's checking account, used the company's credit cards for personal reasons and stole $7,250 in cash.
"(Colley) confessed to stealing money from the business for her personal use," a detective wrote in the statement.
After Colley was charged with the theft in February, the company continued to take jobs that later went unfinished.
Elaine Stoll, from Lathrop, Missouri, started the process of ordering various home improvements in January. Dillon Company employees visited her home throughout the spring, even completing minor work, as Colley's criminal case worked through the court system.
"They haven't been back since the first of June, and I didn't get a whole lot of communication since," Stoll said. "I would always have to initiate and ask, 'What's going on?' and it kept getting pushed back."
Stoll said she paid the company some $7,000, part of which was to be used for materials, and she's not sure if the materials were ever purchased. The last time she heard from anyone with the company was Aug. 11.
Daniel said he had an encounter with Bennett at a local business on Monday.
"(Bennett) said he can't (pay back the money) and said his accountant stole his money," Daniel said.
To date, no recent civil lawsuits have been filed against Dillon Co. or Chris Bennett.
