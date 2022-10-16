Pumpkin patches are always a popular location for families in the fall, but this year, local businesses are taking safety measures not only to protect their products but to avoid having to raise prices.
Schweizer Orchards located at 5455 SE State Route Ff, has a large area for families to have the freedom to roam around and look at what's on the property. With kids' play areas, a retail shop and apple orchards, there’s a lot to keep a family busy. They also leave the mums and pumpkins that are set up in front of the building out overnight.
Stacy Furbee, retail store manager, said that in today's world, it makes sense to have cameras and security on location.
“It's because of the world we live in,” Furbee said. “Times have changed. You can't do anything on a handshake anymore. You just have to watch people, watch things that they argue and if they get upset about it, you just smile and say, ‘I'm sorry, but that's the world we live in right now,’ and try and deal with it from there. We try not to raise prices. Some we have, but we, in a lot of things we have no choice in.”
Furbee said the company knows there's always a potential for someone to steal, but they feel they've taken the necessary measures to ensure that theft doesn't happen.
“Well, we're fully fenced in and we have the gate, of course, and we lock that every night until we get here in the mornings,” Furbee said. “We do have security cameras and all sorts of different locations. We do have the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department that does patrol the area as well during the day. We kind of have people out and about and they watch that people just don't walk to their cars. After hours, we have awesome neighbors that keep an eye on things. If they see something out of the ordinary, one of us gets a phone call or text too.”
David Dean, a St. Joseph resident, said that he understands why the company would take the measures and he sees no problem with it.
“I think if a business wants to improve their security, by all means, they should go ahead and do it because it's a good investment,” Dean said. “It’s a problem when a business has lost because a lot of times insurance won't cover it if they have not taken proper steps to secure their business. And any losses get passed on to the consumer in the form of higher prices. So if they can keep prices down by increasing their security, I'm all for it.”
Schweizer Orchards will keep their pumpkins out and available until the end of October. After that, they will make the switch to Christmas trees, which will be available the day after Thanksgiving. They plan to keep their current security measures in place when they make the seasonal switch.
