Schweizer Orchards leaves their pumpkins out overnight, but their location is locked up and has security cameras running at all times on the property to ensure there are no thefts.

Pumpkin patches are always a popular location for families in the fall, but this year, local businesses are taking safety measures not only to protect their products but to avoid having to raise prices.

Schweizer Orchards located at 5455 SE State Route Ff, has a large area for families to have the freedom to roam around and look at what's on the property. With kids' play areas, a retail shop and apple orchards, there’s a lot to keep a family busy. They also leave the mums and pumpkins that are set up in front of the building out overnight.

