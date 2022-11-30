HDDA St. Joseph LLC, the development company of the new Downtown hotel, has switched course and decided to build the hotel from scratch, as the existing structure is too far gone.
Over the years, the Downtown hotel has jumped from brand to brand with each one failing. The developers believe the Marriott name will make it sustainable.
“If you don't take care of your hotel, your hotel is going to die and that's what was going on,” said Aaron Gumpenberger, the director of HDDA. “Very little was being invested in it. When he got the loan, the renovation never occurred. The product just deteriorates and then the market responds.
“With tearing down the building and building the brand new product, you're going to have a brand new product in the market,” Gumpenberger continued. “And that is also going to attract more sophisticated management companies that would want to manage this property.”
The $20 million project will include a new 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel with conference space and a restaurant. Since it will be built from scratch, the Downtown Review Board will have to ensure it complies with the zoning district and St. Joseph’s historical features.
“Any downtown that's been successful throughout the country has seen growth and it's how you mix that new growth to coexist with your existing history,” said Clint Thompson, the director of planning and community development.
The city has agreed to provide up to $3.5 million in tax reimbursements through the general sales and tourism taxes. According to the agreement, HDDA has to break ground on the property by May and open the hotel before the end of 2024 to keep the incentive package.
This was later than what the city had hoped for. The plan was for the hotel to open in conjunction with the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship. However, supply chain issues delayed the project.
“Unfortunately, the delays that have been a result of either getting a contractor on board or the supply chain will not allow the new hotel to be up and running for the NCAA basketball event at the Civic Arena,” Thompson said.
Thompson provided proposed designs for the structure. Unlike the existing building, the main entrance will face the north parking lot.
Outside of the big-name brand, HDDA said the opening of the hotel coincides with the positive momentum in Downtown, including the Civic Arena updates and the opening of the Children’s Discovery Center, which will help it succeed when past hotels failed.
“They’ll be able to sell the (Civic Arena) events more and sell the building itself, because they now have a moderate-sized hotel that people can stay in and attend their event,” Gumpenberger said.
Thompson said it’s another example of Downtown’s growth.
“It's a great opportunity for Downtown to show that revitalization is moving forward,” he said.
