DOWNTOWN HOTEL

The entrance for the new Downtown Courtyard hotel will face the north parking lot.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

HDDA St. Joseph LLC, the development company of the new Downtown hotel, has switched course and decided to build the hotel from scratch, as the existing structure is too far gone.

Over the years, the Downtown hotel has jumped from brand to brand with each one failing. The developers believe the Marriott name will make it sustainable.

DOWNTOWN HOTEL

The proposed design of the new Downtown Courtyard hotel over the existing north-facing side of the hotel.

