Downtown St. Joseph is rounding out 2022 with new projects and improvements in the works.
“There’s a lot of growth going on,” Christy George, liaison with the St. Joseph Downtown Community District, said. “We have the Children’s Discovery Center that will be moving in. We have the new hotel that’s coming. There are plans for renovations for the Civic Arena. So, lots of new and exciting things happening Downtown. Edmond Street also has a lot of the buildings that were for sale that are now being purchased and renovated.”
With construction already underway, the Children’s Discovery Center is set to open in the fall of 2024 in the old Plymouth Building. The center is expected to bring in nearly 60,000 visitors.
A new 150-room Courtyard by Marriott will take the place of the former Red Lion at 102 S. Third St. Construction is expected to start in May with the hope of opening the hotel’s doors in 2024.
Interior improvements are also underway in the Civic Arena ahead of the NCAA Division II women’s basketball Elite Eight tournament in March.
And construction on a new clothing store called Shabani is underway at 506 Edmond St.
“There’s lots of benefits from keeping Downtown growing as far as giving back to your community,” George said. “The more money that is made just goes back into our community. That’s why it’s important to shop local and just to keep it going our heritage and the great architecture that’s here. So it’s just a win-win all the way.”
St. Joseph Councilman Michael Grimm said it is important to preserve Downtown.
”It’s part of our history,” Grimm said. “People would like it to go back to the ‘50s and ‘60s but that world doesn’t exist anymore. So I think we have to find our own niche and we have to provide a way of bringing people to the Downtown area. That certainly will increase tourism.”
George said Downtown Community District has plans to continue growing the area.
“The more people that want to move Downtown, the more people that are living Downtown, the more shops that open, the more the buildings get renovated just creates growth and better things moving in,” George said. “All this continued growth is just very exciting.”
While Downtown St. Joseph has had many different looks over the years, George said 2022 is wrapping up in a great place.
“Our Downtown has seen lots of different phases and I think this is the most exciting phase yet,” George said. “It’s just in a great place to grow and I see that really happening in the next couple of years.”
Grimm said he has seen many things come together this year.
“I think this council, more than probably any others, wants to work very hard on improving the city and bringing tourism into St. Joe and, of course, that’s one of the great things about Downtown,” Grimm said.
The holiday season is drawing more residents Downtown.
“We have lots of holiday plans like carriage rides over the weekends, Santa, the winter princess will be around here on Saturdays,” George said. “A lot of the merchants and shops and business owners decorate their windows, so we encourage people to come down and take a look at it.”
George encourages people to check out all Downtown has to offer.
“Downtowns are the heart of the community so every time that people come into town, they want to visit our Downtown,” George said. “When they see how prosperous it is, it just makes the whole community look better.”
