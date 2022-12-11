Downtown sees a year of improvements in the works

Downtown St. Joseph is rounding out 2022 with new projects and improvements in the works.

“There’s a lot of growth going on,” Christy George, liaison with the St. Joseph Downtown Community District, said. “We have the Children’s Discovery Center that will be moving in. We have the new hotel that’s coming. There are plans for renovations for the Civic Arena. So, lots of new and exciting things happening Downtown. Edmond Street also has a lot of the buildings that were for sale that are now being purchased and renovated.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

