Program offers subscription boxes from local vendors

A new subscription program is launching next month to help connect the community with local vendors.

The Northwest Missouri-CSE program, which stands for community-supported entrepreneurs, will feature samples of products from 40 businesses in the area.

“Hopefully, those items will be new to their household. So far, we’ve reached about 20 households, so we hope to grow that substantially,” Audrey Wells, the co-creator of the CSE program, said.

Alyson Fisher, the other co-creator of the program, said she wanted to venture into the agricultural businesses in the area, according to Wells.

“(She wanted to) allow customers to see that we have these in our local community instead of only box stores,” Wells said.

Subscription boxes can’t be customized at this time to give producers a fair representation, Wells said. The boxes cost $60, and there is $60 worth of product in each, Wells said.

“There are three options for pickups. One is going to be here at Hazel’s Coffee on Frederick, not the Downtown location. Another one is Fantastic Fido’s up on the north Belt and the other will be Garden Gate, which is on Lafayette Street, Midtown,” Wells said.

Wells said they also are offering subscription boxes for kids made by kids priced at $45.

“We are going to be offering a kids-only producer box, so all of the people or all the producers in that box are all kids,” Wells said. “So under the age of 18, where they’re starting to do their own business and doing some sort of product to sell to customers.”

Heather Mitchell, Hazel’s Coffee and Roasting Company owner, said she thinks this a great way to get their name into the community and households.

“There’s probably five or six of us in the program that actually have storefronts where people can actually visit,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t even know they existed, so it’s fantastic that we’re going to get to meet other entrepreneurs and see their products that are produced.”

Wells said she has enjoyed getting to meet and work with new vendors.

“I am probably more excited that I know or had met every producer in this box ... and it’s exciting to see them all come together into one area and be able to sell their products that way,” Wells said.

Wells said they are not accepting any new vendors at this time.

“There are still a ton more businesses out there that we want to welcome in. This is just our pilot program, so it’s only a four-month program’” she said. “We hope this will turn into something that we could do a year-long box with or even a six-month option or a quarterly option, even something along those lines where we can then welcome more. But if they want to message us and get on our list for the next time, I would gladly take that information.”

The deadline to sign up for the subscription is May 31. It will run from June until September with limited one-time subscription boxes. Those interested in signing up for the subscription can reach out on the NWMO-CSE program Facebook page.

“I just think it’s important that the community continues supporting all the small businesses here in town,” Mitchell said. “There’s a lot of us, and we do rally together and we create products together and try to do different events together. So it just brings awareness to all of us.”