Many businesses are dealing with product and food shortages, and local restaurants are having to adapt to the unpredictable changes in unique ways.
Adams Bar & Grill co-owner Whitney Loehnig said the product shortages are week-to-week. She noted that she and her staff have responded to product shortages by getting creative, shuffling menu items and advising their customers to try different menu items.
“It seems like every week, we have, we do orders three days a week. And it seems that every day is something that’s out or not coming in until the following week, backordered. So it’s a constant battle,” Loehnig said. “And like I said, it’s everything across the board.
She explained Adams responded to its shortages by getting a new vendor, which is beneficial because it added a new delivery day. In addition, she said they have run different specials based on their available items.
“(The) quality of our food is our most important concern,” Loehnig noted. “And so if we are out of something, it’s just because we aren’t willing to sacrifice quality in order to have it.”
She praised her husband for going every which way to make sure the business gets food and that its shortages are few and far between.
Loehnig said it is amazing how understanding and cooperative their customers have been when responding to menu items not being available.
Similarly to Adams, Pappy’s Grill & Pub owner Michelle Margulies said product shortages vary and are inconsistent. Margulies said Pappy’s has had shortages for things such as chicken, to-go containers, onion rings and jalapeno poppers.
Along with sporadic shortages, Loehnig added that Adams has seen a dramatic increase in prices.
“Our price increase has been astronomical, nothing that we’ve ever seen in the entire time that we’ve been in the restaurant industry. It is clear across the board, everything is up, and I’m talking, you know, higher ends of 60-plus percent on some items,” she said. “It has been a whirlwind, trying to get this under control.”
