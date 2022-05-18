Prestyn's Wine Bar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the addition of a new outdoor bar and wine tasting room.
The new outdoor bar also brought an outdoor seating area, which gives customers the opportunity to play cornhole and opens the door for outside events to take place in the future, such as small weddings.
“This space to us was important because it combines all of the aspects that we have to offer here. You can come here and have dinner, but you can also watch your kids play mini golf, they can hit down at the batting cages. This was just a bonus to us to add this on,” said owner April Kendall.
Kendall and her husband, Brandon, took over ownership of what used to be St. Joseph Golf Club roughly two years ago. A year after having rebranded the nine-hole course into Copper Hill Golf Club, they converted a once-standalone trailer on the property into Prestyn’s. Kendall says that the receptiveness from the public ever since Copper Hill and Prestyn’s became one has been great.
“Everybody that’s come out here has loved it. They all seem to find some interest here; it’s not just one market,” Kendall said. “No matter what, you can all find something to do. The community has been awesome. They’ve been really fun, and getting to know all of them has been great.”
Having only been in business for almost a year now, Prestyn’s can check its newest project off the list of more to come, but future projects will be done gradually, Kendall said, and they will ensure they're done in the right way.
“If we need to make improvements over the next few years to make sure that all gets done, if there’s something else that we find that we can add to the property, there’s always something we have to come. Just a little bit at a time, though,” Kendall said.
