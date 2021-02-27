Two weeks of below-freezing temperatures still is evident as small piles of snow and soaking ground remain. Another remnant of the extreme low temperatures: Leaky pipes.
Several plumbing companies and handyman services told News-Press NOW they had experienced a higher demand in recent weeks.
Staff with St. Joseph Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Inc. said they had received many calls in the last several weeks about what people should do when the temperatures went into negative territory.
“It was a very challenging week and I can tell you we did about 140 calls between now and then and we still have more to do, ” Cathy Boos, the office manager at the business, said. “I have been doing this since 1980. We have had a few times where it is more extreme over the others. But I would rate this one of the top times.”
One handyman in town who is not licensed with plumbing work said people still were calling him for help. He referred several customers to plumbers to help with their extensive needs, but he was able to share tips and help in any way that he was able to.
“If your water pipes freeze, the pipes could break. When it thaws ... that’s when you start noticing the leaks,” Brian Steeby of Brian’s Handyman Service said. “So I would say, if you know your water lines froze, shut your water off so it doesn’t leak. Then get the repairs going.”
The extreme cold is gone, for now, but the work for area plumbers has just started. A lot of water lines that froze and broke are just now noticeably leaking.
“As time goes along there will be more and more calls. Especially with those outside lines,” Boos said.
Both companies mentioned that trailers and mobile homes usually see the worse end of the deal for frozen pipes, with more room for the cold air to get in underneath the homes. Dealing with this issue was a big part of the labor over the last several weeks.
“We had a ton of trailer calls, which are notorious through that. We were in crawl spaces, trailers ... a whole bunch of extreme conditions,” Boos said. “We hoped we did our best and we had every man on deck to take care of everybody.”