St. Joseph Port winches

Two new concrete bases will form the foundation of a new winch system securing barges at the St. Joseph river port. The Missouri Department of Transportation provided $238,000 out of the total project cost of $325,000.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Squeezing into a tight parking space is hard enough. Imagine the stress if you’re battling a river current along with the load from a 1,500-ton barge.

That’s the scenario when barges are loaded or unloaded at St. Joseph’s Missouri River port. The task of moving large amounts of commodities will get safer and more efficient with the addition of two new repositioning winches at the St. Joseph Port Authority facility, managed by a company called Transport 360.

