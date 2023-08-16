Two new concrete bases will form the foundation of a new winch system securing barges at the St. Joseph river port. The Missouri Department of Transportation provided $238,000 out of the total project cost of $325,000.
Squeezing into a tight parking space is hard enough. Imagine the stress if you’re battling a river current along with the load from a 1,500-ton barge.
That’s the scenario when barges are loaded or unloaded at St. Joseph’s Missouri River port. The task of moving large amounts of commodities will get safer and more efficient with the addition of two new repositioning winches at the St. Joseph Port Authority facility, managed by a company called Transport 360.
“The Missouri River has a fairly fast stream going, about seven miles an hour, and so compared to other inland rivers, that’s a little quicker,” said Bill Becker, the chief executive officer of Transport 360. “You have to have better equipment to hold it in place.”
The port already utilizes winches, but the new system is more powerful and will allow barges to be moved without utilizing a tug or taking a chance on the river current. This new system will prove especially beneficial if two or three barges are at the site.
“This particular project will help with our safety and also our efficiency,” Becker said. “The system will move barges up and downstream as we load them in a much safer way and a quicker way.”
Missouri Department of Transportation funding covers about two-thirds of the $325,000 cost. Becker said the system should be in place by late October, which is around the busiest time for the facility.
“Spring and fall are the busiest,” he said. “It’s the best time for water and the best time for fertilizer.”
Located just north of the U.S. Highway 36 bridge, the port has handled 12 barges so far this year and serves as St. Joseph’s window to the world. Barge traffic was even impacted this year because of war in Ukraine, which reduced fertilizer shipments from that part of the world.
The multi-modal port still handled large amounts of fertilizer this year, Becker said, but most of it came from domestic sources on trains.
“They’re a pretty strong provider of fertilizer in Ukraine and Russia,” Becker said. “With the upheaval over there, I think a lot of that was cut back.”
Becker remains convinced that the port continues to benefit area farmers and manufacturers by shipping bulk amounts of commodities or raw materials, reducing the wear and tear on highways. A few years ago, the port handled some of the large equipment from the build-up of wind turbines in Northwest Missouri.
“The fertilizer that comes in for local farmers, we can provide a pretty big advantage on that,” Becker said. “The future of this seems to be pretty bright.”
