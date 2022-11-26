With inflation running hot, wage increases become more important for workers who want to keep pace with rising costs. State and federal data paint a mixed picture for St. Joseph, with the city trailing the nation in one key metric but comparing favorably with most Missouri counties in terms of wage growth.
Personal income rose 6.3% in the St. Joseph metropolitan area last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The report, released this month, shows that personal income reached $46,420 in the four-county metro area that includes Buchanan, Andrew and DeKalb counties as well as Doniphan County in Kansas. St. Joseph’s rate of increase lagged behind the national average, which showed a 7.4% gain in metropolitan areas of the United States.
Natalie Redmond, president and chief executive officer of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said income growth has to be weighed with other factors, like lower cost of living and shorter commutes that allow a person’s money to go farther in St. Joseph.
“What people need to remember is the cost-of-living difference,” she said. “It costs 43% more to live in Overland Park, Kansas, which is an hour away than it does in St. Joseph. You can imagine that compared to California.”
At just over $46,000, St. Joseph finds itself in the bottom tier of U.S. metropolitan areas, ranked 340th out of 385 cities for personal income. But Redmond said the BEA figure doesn’t tell the whole story.
Personal income is a broad measure that includes salaries and wages but also retirement income, government transfer payments and earnings from financial assets or the ownership of homes and businesses.
On a state survey devoted strictly to wages, Buchanan County finds itself in the top tier of the state. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center put the average annual wage for Buchanan County at $51,471 for all public and private employees last year. That’s the eighth-highest in the state and more than Greene County (Springfield).
When only private-sector wages are included, Buchanan County rises to seventh in the state at $52,754, a higher average than Greene and Boone counties (Columbia). That suggests stronger wage growth in private-sector jobs, an issue that was raised recently when the city voted on a sales tax increase for higher police pay.
Redmond said the tight labor market is driving up wages, especially in manufacturing. With 7,000 job openings in St. Joseph, that’s something she expects to see continue in 2023.
“Workforce challenges are driving that,” she said. “When it’s competitive like that, you start to see the wages become more competitive. I would say we are continuing to have a lot of expansions with our local employers and so I think that we’ll continue to see that average salary go up.”
For individuals, a sense of whether someone is getting ahead or falling behind is felt at a deeply personal level.
Burt Land, 63, was scratching off a lottery ticket outside a local gas station Wednesday and lamenting how rising prices eat into his fixed income.
“I’m happy,” he said. “I’m well-clothed. I’m clean. But I’m falling behind.”
Isaih Kille of Chillicothe took a more optimistic view while leaving the same gas station.
“I’ve got a good job and make good money,” he said. “Life is looking up.”
