PLACEHOLDER - Money (copy)
File photo

With inflation running hot, wage increases become more important for workers who want to keep pace with rising costs. State and federal data paint a mixed picture for St. Joseph, with the city trailing the nation in one key metric but comparing favorably with most Missouri counties in terms of wage growth.

Personal income rose 6.3% in the St. Joseph metropolitan area last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.