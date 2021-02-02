In a video call with Northwest Missouri constituents Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson said 2021 will be a good year, but normalcy post-pandemic still is months away.
Parson spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and other topics during a Zoom call as part of the annual Great Northwest Day. Typically representatives from area government and business groups travel to Jefferson City for the event to network with legislators and staff officials, but this year’s pandemic forced the gathering to a virtual format.
“I think we’re going to be a long way down the road on COVID-19 of how we deal with that,” Parson said. “I think the vaccine is going to be a miracle within itself just to be able to have it this quick and be able to get in peoples’ arms. I’m pretty optimistic. I think by summer, you’ll see some sort of normality again.”
Parson said it will take awhile for all citizens who want one to get their vaccine and that the state will have to be cautious because there will be a number of people who will choose to not be vaccinated.
Missouri is coming off of a 5.8% unemployment rate in December. Parson said he is pleased with where the economy is right now.
“I think the economy looks very well. When you compare us to the other states around us, we’re extremely strong right now. Our unemployment rates are good, revenues are up, believe it or not,” Parson said.
During the past year, Missouri generated more than a billion dollars worth of investment in new jobs and new companies. He said businesses such as Chewy pet food and Amazon helped Missouri create 10,000 new jobs.
Parson said he believes Missouri’s leverage in getting companies to do business in the state comes down to being in the middle of the country.
“All these states that probably didn’t fare as well as we did or they had permanent shutdowns, now’s the time to be reaching out and saying ‘Hey, why don’t you come over here to Missouri,’” Parson said. “So, I think there’s opportunity there.”
One of the focuses for the legislature going forward will be the workforce development. Parson mentioned during the call that he wants to be able to prepare high school kids for the workforce by having more adequate training available to them.
Annette Weeks is the Director for the Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western State University. She spends much time working with individuals who chose higher education as a career path, but she feels it’s important for young students to know all of their options.
“It’s good to have options for the high schoolers. Higher education, of course, is one of those and all the data supports what a college degree can achieve for you, but there’s also other options, so it’s good for them to know all options that’s available to them at high schools,” Weeks said.