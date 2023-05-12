This rendering, provided by the city of St. Joseph, shows the exterior of the hotel that will replace the existing structure Downtown. Its front will be oriented to the north, unlike the existing hotel that faces east.
Those of a certain age might remember the implosion of the Hotel Robidoux on June 13, 1976.
It was a spectacular ending to one of St. Joseph's historic buildings. Video of the demolition even became fodder for a Miller Lite commercial.
Nearly five decades later, another Downtown hotel is ready to bite the dust, but don't expect the demolition of the former Holiday Inn to make its way into a beer commercial.
"I think if the mayor could have his way, he might push a button and have it implode," said Clint Thompson, the city's director of planning and community development. "I think the contractor is going to demolish the structure, but with the crane. I don't think you'll see an implosion."
Either way, the demise of the now-vacant hotel at 102 S. Third St. is now one step closer to reality. Earlier this month, the city's Downtown Review Board approved both the demolition of the current building and the exterior design of a new hotel.
The panel's decision represented a final step toward demolition, which could begin later this month. Construction of a new hotel will follow.
"It has a slightly different appearance than some of the older historic structures in our Downtown," Thompson said of the new hotel design. "I think it's a complement not only to fitting into that exact location but also mixing old with the new in our historic Downtown."
HDDA of Nashville, Tennessee, plans to spend $20 million to demolish the old structure on Third Street and build a 150-room hotel that will operate under the Courtyard by Marriott brand. The city is contributing about $3.5 million through tax abatements, the tourism tax and an additional fee levied on overnight room stays.
HDDA, which focuses on cities with underutilized hotel capacity, also is seeking to demolish the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn located in Joplin, Missouri. The company plans to build two hotels in Joplin.
In St. Joseph, HDDA enters a market where Downtown hotels have a shorter and shorter shelf life. The Robidoux Hotel survived for about 65 years and the hotel on Third Street made it for about 35 years as a Sheraton, a Holiday Inn and finally a Red Lion hotel.
Asked what could be different this time, Thompson said Downtown revitalization, the Marriott brand and the new owner's track record leave him feeling optimistic.
"Really, the ability to demolish the structure and start new is a positive for St. Joseph," Thompson said. "It also creates the type of design for Marriott to be more successful in the marketplace."
