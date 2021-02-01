Pandemic brings new questions this tax season

As Americans look to file their taxes for the upcoming season, the COVID-19 pandemic may bring up issues not faced in previous years.
Thousands upon thousands of unemployment claims were filed in the past year. Record-high employment rates could potentially pose obstacles for taxpayers who received unemployment checks during that time.
Local tax expert Doug Moore of Moore Tax Advantage said that while many opted for their unemployment payments to be taxed at the 10% cap, that doesn’t necessarily mean all of those individuals are cleared from taxation.
“If they come in here and they’re in the 15%, 18%, 22%, then that isn’t enough tax taken out. They’re gonna owe some money,” Moore said. “But that is going to be tricky this year.”
The start date for when the tax agency can begin accepting and processing tax returns for 2020 was pushed back to Feb. 12 compared to Jan. 27 of last year. The testing and programming of new IRS systems for individual tax filers is the reason the start date was pushed back. After new tax laws in December were implemented and a second round of stimulus payments were distributed, this poses another question for taxpayers: How are those relief payments accounted for on Form 1040?
Jackie Watts of Jackie Watts EA, Tax & Accounting Services assures taxpayers those payments are not taxable income, but they must be accounted for on tax forms. However, those who did not receive stimulus money could potentially receive a payment after filing.
“If you didn’t get it, then you’ll probably receive it if you qualify when you file your return. Or if you got just a partial payment and now your 2020 income would allow you to get the rest of it, then that will happen also on your return,” Watts said.
Watts said most people are going to qualify to take a line-item charitable deduction of up to $300, a deduction facilitated without itemization like it was so in previous years.
“For 2020, there will be just a line on your 1040 that asks for any charitable deductions up to $300. So, you just get to deduct up to that. It’ll also reduce your taxes for Missouri,” Watts said.
Watts also said taxpayers should make sure to save receipts if they do qualify for those charitable deductions.
One other thing Moore said some taxpayers need to be aware of is what the enactment of the CARES Act can mean for individuals with 401Ks, 403Bs and other retirement plans. Taxpayers who have these retirement plans can use up to $100,000 of their plans to pay taxes over a three-year period.
Because of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the tax season, Moore said this year may not be the best time for many to do their own taxes.
“If you think it’s going to save you a few bucks to enter in your own taxes, it’s probably not the best year to do it.”