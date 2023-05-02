Ricky Dean's, an entertainment facility aiming to provide fun experiences for all ages, is gearing up to open its doors before the end of the month, just in time for summer.
Joe Lane, co-owner of Ricky Dean's, located at 3620 N. Village Drive, said the new facility will offer a wide variety of activities for the whole family.
“We have a state-of-the-art black light 18-hole mini golf course that’s Key West theme,” Lane said. “We have five pitching machines that throw baseballs, fast-pitch softball, slow-pitch softball, all computerized. A player can be at the plate while mom, dad or coach is behind them trying to strike them out on the computer.”
The fun doesn’t stop there. The entertainment center also includes two virtual reality rides, pickleball courts and outdoor activities.
“We have a bumper boat pool with a big fountain,” Lane said. “We'll have 10 bumper boats that shoot water cannons at each other. We have a 35-foot-tall rock-climbing tower with six climbing lanes and a self-guided belay system.”
On top of the entertainment, Ricky Dean's will also offer many different food and drink options.
“We have a full bar and a grill,” Lane said. “We'll have a lot of good food to offer. We’ll have gelato shipped in from Italy every week, and we have an outdoor pizza oven coming in.”
This isn’t Lane's first dabble at bringing entertainment to St. Joseph. Both Lane, his wife and Rick Gilmore own Joe Town Mini Golf, Joe Town Speedway, Cool Crest Mini Golf and most recently Cup of Joe Coffee.
Their newest endeavor, Ricky Dean's, is named after co-owner Rick Gilmore, who is also Lane’s father-in-law.
“We started construction about a year ago to get to this point,” Lane said. “We're really excited. Rick has been the general contractor on the job, getting everyone to show up and getting everything done with lots of little changes along the way.”
Lane said their biggest goal as a family was to bring more entertainment options to St. Joseph.
“I just wanted to have a place where people could go and have fun,” Lane said. “I thought it was a need that St. Joe had. People say there's not enough for kids to do, but everyone wants to have fun, including adults. I thought here at Ricky Dean's, anyone can come in here and have a great time.”
Lane hopes Ricky Dean's will be a fun attribute to the area.
“Rick and I and my wife love bringing awesome things to St. Joe,” Lane said. “St. Joe deserves it. We need more things to do, and it gives a good look, especially Cup of Joe and Ricky Dean's. It gives a good look to people passing through. They're going to pull off the interstate and they're going to see this and they're going to be like, ‘Wow, St. Joe really has a lot to offer.’”
