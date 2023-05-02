New Local Entertainment center gearing up to open

Ricky Dean's, an entertainment facility aiming to provide fun experiences for all ages, is gearing up to open its doors before the end of the month, just in time for summer. 

Joe Lane, co-owner of Ricky Dean's, located at 3620 N. Village Drive, said the new facility will offer a wide variety of activities for the whole family.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.