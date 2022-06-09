The old Spotted Dog consignment store and a strip mall at the corner of the Belt Highway and Beck Road have been torn down in the hope of making way for something new.
Clint Thompson, St. Joseph planning and community development director, said the city received a demolition permit several months ago for the lot.
“The city received a demolition permit that we worked with the property owner and contractor on that site to raze that existing structure. And it's my understanding that the current owner is wanting to market that site for potential development,” Thompson said.
Brandon Haverty, the property owner, said that is exactly the plan.
“It made sense to tear down the buildings prior to having a plan to redevelop the property because we thought it would show better to interested users to see the full potential of the site and how much ground is actually there to tear those buildings down now so that they can kind of see the visual of the potential of the property,” Haverty said.
As of now, the next steps for the property are undetermined, but the owners have high hopes.
“We've spoken with some, certainly a number, of parties, and we're just trying to wait for it all to come together and, you know, we'll have a site plan that we'll submit to the city at the appropriate time and, hopefully, it's a win-win,” Haverty said.
Although no one has bought the property yet, the current owner is hoping to see some new development in 2023.
Haverty said he wished whatever comes to the property is something the community can enjoy.
“We want to see something that is visually appealing to the community," he said. "It's a good corner that will hopefully bring new jobs to St. Joe. It just kind of depends if we do one tenant or two tenants or one building or two buildings, we just don't know yet.”
