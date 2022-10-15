Several individuals, including first-timers, showed their courage Saturday afternoon as they climbed over the edge of the 14-story Corby building.
The Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center reached a new peak at this year’s ‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser, with 57 participants, who raised $1,000 or more in support of spreading community awareness to prevent and reduce child abuse and neglect.
Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage, said the courageous event aligns really well with the mission of the organization.
“Our mission is to encourage children to be brave and come forward and tell us their story of abuse or trauma,” Birdsell said. “So, with this event we’re encouraging the community to get their courage up by rappelling down 14 stories.”
Every $1,000 raised provides 4 Forensic Interviews and Every $1,000 raised also provides 10 therapy sessions.
Birdsell said one of the things that made this event so unique and also aided the organization in reaching a new peak was that all ages – young or old, and all sizes could participate in the fundraiser.
“This is by far the biggest year yet,” she said. “We have 57 rappelers and some sponsors as well and many of them have raised more than their $1,000 goal. We’re very happy with the variety of people that came out and showed their support today.”
Lowell Hartell, an event participant, said this will be an event he participates in every year.
“This is my second year doing it and I can say I wasn’t quite as scared this time,” Hartell said. “It’s for a great cause so I’m always happy to help. I’ll be a participant as long as my body lets me.”
St. Joseph’s Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center offers services to families free of charge and has high hopes of continuing this benefit for those in need.
