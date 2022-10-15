2022 'Over the Edge Fundraiser'

KC wolf mascot celebrates after rappelling from the Corby building Saturday afternoon. 

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

Several individuals, including first-timers, showed their courage Saturday afternoon as they climbed over the edge of the 14-story Corby building.

The Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center reached a new peak at this year’s ‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser, with 57 participants, who raised $1,000 or more in support of spreading community awareness to prevent and reduce child abuse and neglect.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

