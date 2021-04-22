Mushroom hunting and turkey bowhunting are hits for Missourians in the spring, but neither saw a surge quite like fishing last year.
According to The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, there was a 14% increase in fishing license sales in 2020, and Missouri was no outlier.
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s waiving of requirements for fishing permits during a portion of time last year allowed many to enjoy outdoor recreation with little to no barriers. Recreation stores like J & B Outdoors, located at 2207 N. Belt Highway, saw a flurry of customers come through to gear up to go outside.
“Having so much time off last year made for a good fishing season for folks as far as business. It was great for us also,” said Jeff Leonard, owner of J & B Outdoors. “A lot of people definitely got to go outside that normally couldn’t fit it into their schedule.”
With temperatures currently less than ideal in many parts of Missouri to go fishing, the question is whether permits are going to be reissued at the same volume as last year, but J & B Outdoors will be prepared with plans to hire another employee in the near future.
For those who are thinking of hitting designated bodies of water for fishing nearby, such as Pony Express Lake, Belcher Branch Lake, Happy Hollar and the Missouri River, Leonard said keeping things simple is the way to go for first-timers.
“The one nice thing about fishing, it doesn’t take a whole lot to get started. You can grab a simple spin-cast rod and reel, easy to operate,” Leonard said. “Get out and grab a thing of nightcrawlers and some hooks, weights and bobbers, and you never know what you’re going to catch.”
Local fisherman Otto Sonnenmoser doesn’t see the unseasonably cold temperatures deterring him from fishing considering his many years of enjoying the activity. He typically spends time ice fishing, sometimes taking a whole month in Canada every year where temperatures are far below freezing.
“I’m used to cold weather. I go to Canada during the coldest part of the winter in January and February. The ice is four or five feet thick. I didn’t go this last year because they closed the border,” Sonnenmoser said.
Sonnenmoser, who didn’t have many opportunities to fish during the pandemic in general when he worked as a graveyard shift guard, said he is taking his imported hooks and lures out any chance he gets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.