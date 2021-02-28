The Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in St. Joseph unveiled the expansion of their facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
“This clinic has been here for over 30 years. Our reach is growing; We’ve outgrown our space. We’ve had crowded waiting rooms, long wait times, but still we want to serve the community, so people wait for us because we pride ourselves on getting everyone in and not making them wait,” said orthopedic surgeon and specialist Dr. Brett Miller.
The expansion of the center includes 14 new exam rooms and a new, enlarged walk-in facility. Both of which are able to help serve more patients. Practice Administrator, Cheryl Kidwell, said in a statement that the expansion will help patients get back to doing what they enjoy most.
“At OSMC, we take a proactive approach in our efforts to relieve patients’ orthopedic concerns and injuries. This expansion will offer a way to see more patients and utilize the most advanced procedures to help our patients return to doing what they love,” said Kidwell.
The addition of these new exam rooms also means the addition of new technology for patients. They have a new digital X-ray machine that is capable of full-length standing X-rays, which will allow for computer-guided alignment. They also have new technology that will allow them to do full-length spine X-rays for individuals who have suffered certain injuries or are experiencing some sort of pain or discomfort.
“We really went all out to put the best in our clinic,” said Dr. Miller. “We have modern exam rooms with a new concept of how workflows are — where you have more of a pod rather than a long hall of rooms. So, we made this as modern of a clinic as you can get in 2021.”