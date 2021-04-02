With many thinking about tax deadlines, stimulus checks and money issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, April's Financial Literacy month is a good time to sharpen knowledge about your economic situation.
The Federal Trade Commission released its report on consumer fraud at the beginning of February. The FTC received 2.1 million fraud reports from consumers in the last year. Imposter scams topped the list as the most common type of scam, with online shopping coming right behind as one of the most fraudulent activities being reported in 2020.
CreditCardInsider.com, a website that provides information for consumers who are interested in sharpening their skills in the credit realm, recently conducted a survey of more than 2,000 people in the United States to provide financial literacy pointers. That study also noted how much people are purchasing items online due to the pandemic.
“Ninety-five percent said they were shopping online,” Nathan Grant, a senior credit industry analyst with Credit Card Insider said. “If you make an online purchase with a debit card and the site had a breach, that is your actual money. If it is a purchase you know you are going to make anyway and you are not leaning on a credit card for a purchase, use the credit card.”
The FTC year-in-review report highlights an increase in consumers losing actual dollars through online shopping data breaches. Of all the consumers who filed regarding fraudulent activity in 2020, 34% lost their actual money. That is a jump from 24% in the year prior.
Online shopping saw a major spike with stay-at-home orders. The report from Credit Card Insider showed many people who were surveyed had to receive a new credit card due to fraudulent activity.
“A quarter of the people we surveyed for the article had to change their credit card information due to fraud this last year,” Grant said. “Now economic stimulus payments provide a new avenue for scammers to target people.”
Grant offered several tips for consumers to use when making online purchases. He said to make sure the website is secure and use a private network for purchases. Those who want to use a debit card should consider turning to a service like Apple or Google pay as an extra layer of defense against scammers.
The survey also showed what people knew about the difference between a credit score and a credit report.
“The biggest credit-score-related misconception was if your credit score was on your credit report,” Grant said. “Credit scores are based on the data that are in your credit reports. Those things are factored in your reports to give you your credit-score numbers.”
Checking your credit report weekly can be done through April 2022 for free. The FTC announced that the three credit-reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian and Transunion, are allowing this. Consumers are able to access their free reports at annualcreditreport.com.
To view the Financial Literacy Month survey, go to CreditCardInsider.com for that and more information on how having a healthy credit score can benefit your financial situation.
